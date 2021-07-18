WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 36,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $311.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

