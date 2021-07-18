Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WCP. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.88.

Shares of WCP opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.15 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0163 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

