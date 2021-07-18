WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.54.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $192.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

