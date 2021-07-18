Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,631 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 574,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,472. The stock has a market cap of $183.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

