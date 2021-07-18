Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

NYSE WFC opened at $44.28 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.