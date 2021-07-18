Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Up 69.9% in June

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 773,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 184.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 52,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Webster Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 67,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 556,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,645. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.