Wealth Alliance Purchases 65 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Shares of NSC opened at $260.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total value of $19,754,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,010. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.