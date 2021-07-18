Wealth Alliance Lowers Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in PPL were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.