Wealth Alliance Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,074 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

