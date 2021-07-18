Wealth Alliance Increases Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after buying an additional 907,765 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in IHS Markit by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after buying an additional 392,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after buying an additional 187,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,039,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,719,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. Insiders have sold 96,002 shares of company stock worth $10,851,066 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFO opened at $114.06 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

