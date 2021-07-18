Wealth Alliance Has $338,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,659,000 after acquiring an additional 870,638 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42,427 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,283,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 536,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after buying an additional 58,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 483,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 72,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.