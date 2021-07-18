Wealth Alliance Buys 448 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.96. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,092. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.