Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $346,030.66 and $10,969.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $74.03 or 0.00230306 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

