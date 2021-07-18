Walleye Capital LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after buying an additional 718,793 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 661,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 200,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 315,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 181,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,898,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCT opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

