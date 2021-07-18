Walleye Capital LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,051 shares of company stock worth $11,135,970 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

