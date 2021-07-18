Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

