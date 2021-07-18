Walleye Capital LLC Invests $421,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $36.76 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $174,680.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,328,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

