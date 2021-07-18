Walleye Capital LLC Invests $421,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 638,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,953,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $174,680.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,960 shares of company stock worth $8,328,477. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADPT stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.45. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

