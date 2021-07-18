Walleye Capital LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 123.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $6.43 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

