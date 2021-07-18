Walleye Capital LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 123.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,268 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGY. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.