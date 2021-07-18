Walleye Capital LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lyft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,095,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $53,836,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,970. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.