Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.05.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

