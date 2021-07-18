Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VYGR. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.94.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.