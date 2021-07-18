Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67. 348,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,013,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,686,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,367,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

