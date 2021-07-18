Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VIEWF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06. Viewtran Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

About Viewtran Group

Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.

