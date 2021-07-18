Vibhu Vivek Sells 5,000 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Director Vibhu Vivek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $52,200.00.

Shares of CMBM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 292,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

