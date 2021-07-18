Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $16,326,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Viad by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Viad by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVI opened at $45.49 on Friday. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $931.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.62.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

