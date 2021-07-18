VG Acquisition (NYSE:VGAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.65

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 1809823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in VG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VG Acquisition by 52.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VG Acquisition by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VG Acquisition by 102.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in VG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

