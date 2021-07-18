Veritable L.P. Sells 635 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

