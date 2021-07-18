Veritable L.P. Sells 425 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 39.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 101,788 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $65.65.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

