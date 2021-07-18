Veritable L.P. Sells 1,102 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 725,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,041,000 after acquiring an additional 86,282 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $126.80 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $129.26. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.32.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

