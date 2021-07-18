Veritable L.P. Purchases 537 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $63.57 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,936,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,221 shares of company stock worth $5,679,249. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

