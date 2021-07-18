Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $92.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

