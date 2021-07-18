VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 33,119 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $6,012,423.26. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.74. 354,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,406,000 after buying an additional 94,920 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,519,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

