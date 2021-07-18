Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 424,679 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Vericel worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vericel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,479 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Vericel stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.70 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

