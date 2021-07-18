VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 29,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 100.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.87 on Friday. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

