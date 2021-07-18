Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

PCVX opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -7.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $115,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,515 shares of company stock worth $1,122,859. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,230,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,547,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 29.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 495,700 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 648,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 81.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

