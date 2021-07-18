Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Fullen Financial Group’s 8th Largest Position

Fullen Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

VUG traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $290.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,875. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $295.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

