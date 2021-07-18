Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Advisors

Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 6.9% of Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

VPL stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.62. 488,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.79. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

