VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

HYEM opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

