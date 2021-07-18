US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 185.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,276,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,586 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $48,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in US Foods by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 95,542 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,063,000 after acquiring an additional 957,875 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in US Foods by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP raised its stake in US Foods by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MIK Capital LP now owns 150,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 496.29 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USFD. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

