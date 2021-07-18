Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $779.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

