Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.63. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,550%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.49. The company had a trading volume of 152,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.71. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total value of $1,984,500.00. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $190,214,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $90,508,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 278.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 171,235 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

