Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $239.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 31.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $41,496.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 8,842 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $186,831.46. Insiders sold a total of 31,831 shares of company stock worth $699,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

