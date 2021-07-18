UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.30-18.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.58. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.300-$18.800 EPS.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $419.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.98. The firm has a market cap of $396.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.