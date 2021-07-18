UniLend (UFT) Price Down 16.1% This Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $14.96 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001813 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.13 or 0.00804745 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

