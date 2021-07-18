Unify 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,954.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Unify has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unify has a market capitalization of $34,184.08 and approximately $8,954.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.00375339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

