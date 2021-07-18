Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (UGOTCHI) One Day Volume Hits $1,300.00

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a market cap of $1.02 million and $1,300.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00105074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00145940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,133.36 or 1.00083372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Trading

