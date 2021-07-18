Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Umpqua by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in Umpqua by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 979,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Umpqua by 276.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

