UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 621,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

UMBF stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,266 shares of company stock worth $993,293. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

